Reno Omokri Releases More Damning Amechi Audio Tape Against President Buhari (Audi Attached)

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Jonathan has released more damning audio tapes allegedly by Minister of Transport, Amechi, mocking his principal, President Buhari.

Listen:



Yesterday, I set up the @NGRPresident. I knew if I released the full #AmaechiTapes, they’d say it was fake. Now that @ToluOgunlesi admitted it is actually Amaechi, but from 2014, here is the rest of Part 1 proving that @AsoRock lied. Part 2 is coming shortly. LISTEN and SHARE pic.twitter.com/e3WiSyPIdX