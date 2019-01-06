Nigerian Military Deploys All Assets In Campaign of Calumny Against "Feed Our Troops" Activist Doctor

All over the world, citizens raise funds and buy items to support national troops. Our "friend" google quickly pops up results of such fundraisers. It's so common in the US, UK, even in Nigeria recently, then Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh received 2,236 books from "Support our Troops Foundation, Nigeria": https://books2africa.org/project19/

But today, while the Nigerian military complain of hunger and thirst as documented in viral videos of fainted dehydrated troops, and as an October 2018 article in theCable and a fresh January 5th 2019 article in Vanguard captioned "Revealed: Tactical blunders, self interests exposed troops to latest B/Haram attacks," reveal, Nigeria's military leadership have decided to embark on a campaign of calumny against me for my patriotism in trying to support our dying troops with food and other necessary supplies. Arguably because they feel exposed and embarrassed especially as the 2019 elections approach.

Nigeria's security chiefs recently came under fire for attending an APC political party campaign event.. Service chiefs are meant to be apolitical, but currently that sadly does not appear to be the case. Politicization of the army puts soldiers and civilians lives at great risk.

See latest Vanguard article on troops hunger complaints: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/revealed-tactical-blunders-self-interests-exposed-troops-to-latest-b-haram-attacks/

Ever since I turned down Buratai's invitation for me to "come and see him," the Nigerian military has picked on me and deployed more and more of its assets and arsenal against my person.

The latest mischievous fake news pathetic slander piece by a usual pseudonym they invented majorly for me, was captioned "GoFundMe Fraud: Perry Brimah's New Low."

Like the many articles by this particular pseudonym, a fictitious PhD holding "Kolawole Anthony, lecturer." the rather puerile spam piece was published in all mainstream media dailies in the same distribution pattern of Nigerian military press releases.

There is no human being bearing "Dr Kolawole Anthony," and a "university lecturer." I'll pay handsomely to whoever can find him or point to the "university." However, unfortunately, in culpable rascality, many mainstream media published this total junk news and libelous piece sent to them and sponsored by the military/Federal government. I will be suing. We must hold our media responsible, else the government will completely own them and we will have nothing left. The government already owns the judiciary, and Buhari does not obey it so what tool is left for the common man to battle for justice if he loses he media?

This recent 3000 words of detailed "autobiography" and double praise singing for Nigeria's army chief tells all needed to know of what "Kolawole Anthony" is: "The Damasak battle and Buratai’s sense of double patriotism By Anthony Kolawole."

By the way, it is so callow that when the Nigerian military and Buhari govt. wishes to spam the public arena and divert attention from its corruption allegations and battle field failures, it always picks or forges a reciprocal identity. To attack Amnesty international it creates fake NGOs. To attack Transparency it created a fake Transparency. To attack me, it created. "Lecturer Kolawole Anthony PhD." The only mistake is that I am not a PhD. I am an MD. They need to go and do it again.

There is a problem in the northeast. A foremost Boko Haram analyst with connection to the group, Ahmad Salkida in his recent piece emphasized a point I made in my November 29th, 2018 article "National Security Updates On Current and Growing Deadly Boko Haram Threat" that the Nigerian military by desperation or habit has taken over farming, animal rearing and trade in the northeast and also resorts to beg and plunder villages for food. This unprofessionalism, Salkida said, has made the Barnawi faction of Boko Haram which "respects society" more favorable to many locals. We will lose the war on terror the way we are sabotaging our military.

Once again I beg all patriotic Nigerians:

1. Fight the police to redeploy the 80% of its staff currently leased out as bodyguards for the wealthy cabal, to be brought to secure us common masses. Nigeria does not only belong to the cabal. We are tired of dying because the cabal have stolen everything including our police.

2. Tell your assemblymen to probe the military budget and welfare of troops battling Boko Haram. Our troops are starving and their weapons and vehicles are expired.

3. Support our troops in any way you can. Send items of support to any barracks near you or to the "7th division Nigerian Army." Our combat troops need your support. Their ogas at the top are stealing their pay and bread!

It is peculiar to note that Abdulrasheed Maina, accused of looting billions in officers' pensions has not been reported to interpol, but patriotic citizens who are trying but have not even raised a penny meant to help troops, are the ones the military deploys all its arsenal against.

The injustice, aggression and lawless impunity in Nigeria today is unprecedented. Amnesty international, PremiumTimes, even United Nations have not been spared. The Nigerian military has accused them all these prestigious organisations of promoting Boko Haram terror. Everyday Nigeria looks more and more like North Korea.

I predict more libel, slander and false accusations from the military and state security agencies, to divert attention from the logistic and tactical shortcomings and unspeakable tragedy in the northeast.

We will never give up in our battle for basic security for the common masses and a state of art, properly compensated, well fed and equipped professional military. This is our fundamental human right.

May all our gallant fallen soldiers find favor of the Lord and may He protect the living.

God will deliver Nigeria.

Dr. Issa Perry Brimah; @EveryNigerian