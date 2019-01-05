Python dance III: Umahi challenges army to be professional.

The South East Governors’ Forum has challanged the Nigerian army to come up with workable policies that would earn them the confidence of the people of the Zone as they embark on the python dance 111 in the face of heightened tension ahead of 2019 general election.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chef David Umahi stated this while receiving the General officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abubarka Maikobi who paid him a

courtesy call at the Government House, Abakaliki.

Governor Umahi acknowledged the fact that the South East has been greatly troubled by the presence of the army especially because of the recent clash between the army and members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and called on the army to remain neutral and maintain high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties while the operation lasts.

He urged Nigerian army to be more professional in the discharge of their duties, adding that the army and other security agencies must remain neutral in the coming general election in the state and by extension, the South East.

The Governor said the zone will not have any problem with the place the army may deem fit to establish their operational headquarters as long as they maintain their professional standard of protecting the people of the zone instead of being seen or accused of killing them.

He said Ebonyi sate and indeed the entire South East will resist with every sense of vigour any attempt to rig the general election using the security agencies as tools, adding that the only way Nigeria will exist beyond 2019 is for credible election to hold where all security agencies are seen to be neutral.

Reacting, the General Officer Commanding the 82 Division, Major General Abubarkar Maikobi said he was in Ebonyi state to familiarize himself with the government and people of the South East zone and also inform him about the plan of the Nigerian army to commence the operation Egwu Eke III.

“I am also here to inform you that I have been mandated by the Chief of Army Staff to formally inform you as the Chief Security Officer of the State that exercise Egwu Eke III was flagged off in Maiduguiri, Borno State. The exercise is scheduled to take place from January 1 to 28 February, 2019. We have selected Ebonyi under your purposeful leadership as the location for the step-up headquarters for the exercise”

He disclosed that the army will remain neutral, saying “I assure you and good people of Ebonyi State that the Nigeria Army will remain neutral, professional and totally apolitical. Nigerian army will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise”.