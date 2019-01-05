2019 Presidency: Buhari's Victory Is Guaranteed - Senator Adamu

Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu has begun his third term senatorial campaign with a call on Nigerians to vote President Muhammadu Buhari, to complete his good work beyond 2019.

Adamu (APC), made the call on Saturday in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Adamu, a former governor of the state, noted that with the feat so far made by the APC under the President Buhari led-government, the party would remain in power in Nigeria beyond 2019.

He expressed optimism that President Buhari would win with landslide victory, considering the support that the President is receiving from Nigerians day and night.

“I want to call on you to use your PVCs to vote for me, President Buhari, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the Nasarawa state APC governorship candidate and all other APC candidates during the 2019 elections.

“APC government had done a lot in impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians, hence the need for us to vote President Buhari for second term,” he said.

Adamu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, assured his constituents and Nigerians that he would continue to defend the nation’s interest, if re-elected to the red chamber.