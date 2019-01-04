TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

33 minutes ago | Opinion/Feature

Video: Asari Dokubo Flays Buhari Says He Lacks Integrity!

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The outspoken Niger Delta former militant and a core critic of President Buhari have again interogated President Byhari's intergrity in a youtube video below:

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of The Nigerian Voice and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

IT IS NOT WHAT YOU HAVE IN YOUR LIFE THAT MATTERS BUT WHOM YOU HAVE THAT COUNTS.
By: ADEYEFA EMMANUEL

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists