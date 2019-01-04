TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Video: How Dino Melaye Collapsed In The Hands Of The Police

Rushed To The Police Clinic
By The Nigerian Voice

Embattled Senator, Dino Melaye collapsed after he handed himself over to the police on Friday and was rushed to a police clinic in Garki Area 1 of Abuja, after being taken to the SARS headquarters.

Melaye handed himself over to the police after a siege to his residence lasted for seven days. He was was arrested and taken to SARS Headquarters.

A police officer who was part of the team that arrested the lawmaker in his Abuja residence on Friday confirmed the case’s latest development.

The officer said Senator Melaye was currently on bed rest as the police determined their next line of action.

He said the police’s expectation was that as soon as the lawmaker recovered, he would return to detention, Channels Tv reports.

The lawmaker, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, opened the door to the residence himself on Friday afternoon in the presence of police operatives and some senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While coming out of the house, Senator Melaye slumped to the floor and was later assisted onto his feet.

He was thereafter taken to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Guzape, Abuja.

