Declare #ZamfaraStateOfEmergencyNow! Stop Playing Politics With Our Lives

We call on the leadership of Nigeria to heed the conscientious pleas of the governor of Zamfara and declare a state of emergency immediately.

The Nigerian leadership must stop playing politics with the lives of the people. By continuing to allow terror ravage the country and not declaring a state of emergency, Buhari is again directly culpable in the deaths of our people.

It can be recollected that our Intelligence organisation was behind prompting then president Goodluck Jonathan to declare a state of emergency in Borno which he listened to. This helped save the northeast and Nigeria as a whole.

The conditions in Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina deserve similar. Today we hold governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima culpable in Boko Haram terror for keeping in office while failing in his sworn obligation to secure the lives of the people.

We hold governor Yari in high esteem for his human approach. He has never failed to plead for the federal government, in this non federalist, central-governed country, who are in charge of the security apparatus of the entire nation, to take over his state as orders he gives the police are not abided to as he has stated.

We stand with Yari.

Declare #ZamfaraStateOfEmergencyNow!

Dr. Isa Perry Brimah, Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305; @CabalMustGo; @EveryNigerian