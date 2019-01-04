Troops Neutralize 6 Boko Haram Terrorists In Mafa

With credible intelligence, the troops of 112 Task Force Battalion and that of 22 Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE alongside Civilian JTF members on Thursday embarked on fighting patrol to suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideouts around Gawa and Boskoro villages in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, discovered and destroyed Boko Haram terrorists hideout killing 6 terrorists in the area.

Brigadier General Sami Kukasheka Usman, the Director Army Public Relations in a statement said during the search on the hideout before destruction, the troops recovered 3 pieces of 36 Hand Grenade, 4 Dane Guns, and 26 rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition. They also recovered 3 Gas Cylinders and a set of Bow and Arrows.

The gallant patrol team also rescued 3 women at Boskoro who were later handed over to the Internally Displaced Persons camp officials at Dikwa.

Impressed by their performance, the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General BA Akinroluyo commended the troops.

The Commendation was relayed to them by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Bulama Biu.

He further enjoined them to be more daring and clear any suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout.