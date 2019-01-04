Senator Dino Melaye Surrenders To The Police

Eight days after holing up at his residence to avoid arrest by policemen for alleged culpable homicide, Senator Dino Melaye has left his Maitama home to meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris at the Force headquarters.

It was gathered that senators who visited the lawmaker at his residence on Friday went with Melaye to see the police boss apparently to resolve his issues with the force.

Over 50 policemen had stormed Melaye’s mansion last week Friday in an attempt to arrest him for interrogation over the alleged shooting of one Sgt. Aliyu.

The policeman, who is said to be lying critically ill at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja was said to have been injured by suspected thugs loyal to the senator in Kogi State last year July.

But Melaye who represents Kogi West in the National Assembly, had barricaded himself in his home and refused to surrender for arrest.

Instead, he had been posting defiant messages on Twitter, saying he would not surrender to the cops.