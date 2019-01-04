"You Can't Battle Wike On Election" Rivers PDP Tells Tonye Cole

The Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers says the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tonye Cole, is no match for Gov. Nyesom Wike in the upcoming general elections.

Mr Emma Okah, Director of Information and Communications of the campaign council, stated this in a release in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Okah stated that “only enemies of the state will prescribe a pupil to a teacher.’’

He was reacting to an earlier statement issued by Ogbonna Nwuke, the spokesman for Cole’s Campaign Organisation.

Nwuke described Wike as lacking the moral right to seek re-election, having allegedly squandered whatever was left of his goodwill.

But Okah noted that the governorship poll in the state “requires tact, maturity and expertise to excel.

“Ordinarily, the PDP would not have bothered to campaign in Rivers, if Cole is the APC candidate but the joy of a free and fair contest is the lesson the loser learns.

“It teaches him that a child cannot be older than his father,’’ he stated.

Okah further stated that Cole ought to have started campaigning since 2011, if he truly meant “to battle a political colossus like Wike.’’

He said that the people of Rivers had learnt their lessons and would only vote for a man they knew.

“Rivers people will vote for a man they know and have been seeing. The man who has been council chairman, state campaign coordinator, minister, a bencher and governor.

“Wike made promises to develop the state during the 2015 campaigns and three years down the road, he has fulfilled his promises, winning awards and even doing more for Rivers people,’’ he said.