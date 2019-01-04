APC will loose Imo State: Gov Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has once again said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose Imo State next month.

Okorocha, who spoke through his commissioner for information, Patrick Nzeh, was reacting to a statement credited to Oshiomhole, that he (Okorocha) and the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, are political liabilities with only one vote each.

He said APC has lost no fewer than 10 million supporters under the leadership of its current National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who he said has been attacking him for his alleged overbearing and domineering power in the state.

According to Okorocha, Oshiomhole is a victim of his own actions, and that as a political liability, he was on a mission to destroy the ruling party which was handed over to him.

He boasted that his son in-law Uche Nwosu who is now the Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate would defeat the APC governorship candidate in Imo.

Daily Independent