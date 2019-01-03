Chief Of Army Staff Condoles Chief Of Air Staff And The Nigerian Air Force Component Of Operation Lafya Dole

Today, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai, today paid condolence visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal SB Abubakar, at the Headquarters of Air Task Force Command of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The condolence visit was as a result the unfortunate crash of Nigerian Air Force Mi-35M Helicopter while providing close air support to troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, around Damasak, northern Borno State, yesterday Wednesday, 2nd January 2018.

Brigadier General Sami Kakausheka Usman , the Director Army Public Relations said in a statement Thursday that during the condolence visit, the COAS said he was there on behalf of Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, commiserate with the families, Officers, Airmen and Airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force and indeed all Nigerians, over the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the pilots, a technician and the gunners.

He prayed God to grant their souls eternal rest, adding that the gallant heroes' death would not be in vain as they died on active service for the security of our country, to safe guard the lives of the citizen and serve humanity in general.

He added that military officers are one family, as they train together in various training institutions, operate and live together as professionals and therefore, as family, the Nigerian Army felt the pain of the sad incident.

He further stated that military job is associated with high risks, but as professionals, we accept such divine destiny in good faith. He then called on the Director Miliyary Intelligence, Major General SA Adebayo and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Bulama Biu to lead in the prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed heroes.

Speaking earlier, the CAS thanked the COAS for coming to share their pains and grief over the sad incident. He further assured that the Nigerian Air Force would continue to support and work with the Nigerian Army. He commended the determined efforts of other gallant pilots despite the bereavement.

He also assured that despite the high risk associated with the military profession, they would continue to give their best to ensure the success of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Present at the occasion apart from both Service Chiefs, were Principal Staff Officers at both Services Headquarters and field commanders and pilots at Operation LAFIYA DOLE.