President Buhari Commiserates With Victims Of Wadata Market, Makurdi Fire Incident

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his deep sympathy with the victims of Wadata Market fire incident in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Tuesday.

Reacting to the fire disaster, President Buhari said he was greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident.

According to the President, "regardless of our status in life, we are bound by our common humanity and, therefore, I share the pains of the victims with a sincere sense of sympathy and empathy."

The President prayed to God "to replenish their losses and multiply their blessings as they try to pick up their lives once again from the ashes of economic ruins."

He commended the immediate response of the state government, led by Governor Ortom in trying to bring relief to the victims.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

January 3, 2019