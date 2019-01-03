Seun Omogaji (DJxgee), Commits Suicide, Leaves Note On His Instagram Post

A Lagos-based disc jockey, Seun Omogaji, popularly known as DJxgee, has allegedly committed suicide hours after posting a cryptic note on his Instagram account.

Reports indicate that Omogaji allegedly took his life by gulping an insecticide, ‘Sniper’, after unresolved marital crises with his wife.

It was gathered that the crises led to Omogaji’s wife packing out of her matrimonial home.

Omogaji, in a note he wrote on his Instagram account said, “Okay, there is a twist to this last respect people give to their loved ones when gone. Black as signs of sadness but in my case, please rock white because I love the colour so much.

“To all that I have made to smile and to those I have pissed off, trust me, I’m only being human. Enikorewa, I love you so much; Eriayo, your name sums it all up; you are truly the reason for my joy. Omobolanle Ajoke, you know I care, Moradeke, my mum, may my God heal you; and to my in-laws, stay blessed always.”

When contacted on the development, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said he had yet to be briefed about the incident.