TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

50 minutes ago | General News

High Court Declines Dino Melaye's Plea For Police To Vacate His Residence

By The Nigerian Voice

Senator Dino Melaye’s request that the Police should vacate his residence has been refused by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Melaye, representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, had approached a court to seek for an order for the Police to leave having laid a siege on his residence since December 28th, 2018.

An ex-parte application could have allowed the judge to grant the order without hearing from the police.

While ruling on the ex-parte application on Thursday, a High Court Judge, N. E. Maha, failed to grant the application, but ruled that the matter at hand be granted a faster and more definitive hearing.

The Police had said in its statements that Melaye is wanted for his involvement in a culpable homicide and the arming of thugs.

The Police have also said they will continue to be at Melaye’s residence till he surrenders himself for arrest.


man's charm laies not in a nice face,but his ability to do somthing.
By: Kwabena Yeboah JP

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists