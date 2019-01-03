High Court Declines Dino Melaye's Plea For Police To Vacate His Residence

Senator Dino Melaye’s request that the Police should vacate his residence has been refused by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Melaye, representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, had approached a court to seek for an order for the Police to leave having laid a siege on his residence since December 28th, 2018.

An ex-parte application could have allowed the judge to grant the order without hearing from the police.

While ruling on the ex-parte application on Thursday, a High Court Judge, N. E. Maha, failed to grant the application, but ruled that the matter at hand be granted a faster and more definitive hearing.

The Police had said in its statements that Melaye is wanted for his involvement in a culpable homicide and the arming of thugs.

The Police have also said they will continue to be at Melaye’s residence till he surrenders himself for arrest.