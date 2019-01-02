TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

34 minutes ago | General News

Consular Services Are Available At The United States Embassy In Nigeria

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria says its consular services are open and advised those with scheduled appointments to visit the facilities in Lagos and Abuja.

The announcement was made in a tweet on New Year Day.

The embassy had previously shut its doors to consular services at the locations because of the budget gridlock in Washington DC.


"A poor man can live without the support of Gold nor silver"
By: Arthur Apeh Alexandr

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists