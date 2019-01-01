Rivers Governorship: My God Asked Me To Contest In 2019 – Abe

…hopeful of victory

The Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe said during a crossover church service on Monday in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State that his God asked him to contest the governorship position of the state in 2019.

Abe who stated this in his New Year message expressed optimism that neither the scheming of men nor the artificial obstacle created by men will stop his dream from coming to fruition.

He said, “I want to say that, a lot had been said about me, a lot had been said of me, a lot had been said on me.

“One thing that I will like to share with all of you is that I know that this particular journey that I am on, to run for the governorship of Rivers State in 2019, it is my God that asked me to go and do this.

“And that is why no machination of men, no work of the hand of man, no artificial obstacle created by men will stop our dream from coming true.

“We will not only run for the governorship of Rivers State in 2019, we will be sworn-in as the Governor of Rivers State in 2019.

“So for me, I am not afraid; we will continue our struggle,” he said, saying if the lawyers had advised those who were doing certain thing properly, they could have known that that was not appropriate to hand over the flag of our party to a man in defiance of an existing judgment of the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

“You cannot have a situation that a Court had said does not exist. The High Court said so, the Court of Appeal had said so and then you still go ahead to pretend it exists.

"In any contest in a democracy where the rule of law is supreme, any contest between any man and the law, however powerful that man will be, at the end of the day, the laws will prevail. All APC members in Rivers State should remain calm and focused on Victory”.

"You focus on what is important, and what is important to all of us here now, is that we have approached the Court to declare us as the lawful candidates of the party because we were the product of the lawful congresses that was held by the APC in Rivers State. There was no other one.

He described 2019 as a year of hope for every Rivers man, “it is the prayer of everybody that this year, will witness an improvement in your own homes.

"I believe that there is no power on earth that can stop the desire of a people whose time has come and I believe that, this time, our time has come. No power can stop us. Amen. So we put everything in the hands of Almighty God.

"We do not know what the future holds but we know who holds the future. So I just want to wish everybody a very Happy New Year. I pray that 2019 will carry our dreams to the future," Senator Abe stated.

Signed:

PARRY SAROH BENSON, ANIPR

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

January 1, 2019