Osun first baby of 2019 gets gifts from first lady

The joy of Mrs Olaide Oladosu who was delivered of a baby boy at 12:09 today January 2019 knows no bound as she got abundant gifts from the wife of the Governor of Osun State, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola

The wife of the governor was accompanied to the State Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo to receive the baby of the year and present gifts to him.

The First Lady also presented gifts to other newborn babies in the maternity wards as she rejoiced with the mothers and their families members.

She congratulated the parents of the first baby of the year in the state and urged them to take good care of him so that he would grow and achieve his full potentials in life.

Mrs Oyetola also appealed to all parents in the state to ensure good upbringing of their wards by training them to be patriotic citizens that would project the name of their families, the state and the nation positively across the globe.