Sudan Leads the Way at the Future African Leaders' Awards (FALA), Hosted by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Thousands gathered last night at the Loveworld Convocation Arena to celebrate the Future African Leaders' Awards (FALA). These 30 nominees from the Future African Leaders Foundation (FALF) have dedicated their young lives to improving the well-being of impoverished youth around the continent of Africa.

Isaiah Deng was honored by the President of Loveworld, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome . Also, in attendance was the former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo and the Honorable Solomon Dalong, Minister of Youth and Sport.

Deng was awarded for his unparalleled commitment to both peace and education. Following some of the many horrors of the civil war that has long plagued the nation of Sudan, the youth leader developed a program called "Acquire Skills for Your Future". With this self- started institution, he taught computer skills and inspired thousands of youths on the power of sustainable development and nation building.

Although there was one Star Prize winner, an additional 10 FALF nominees, were bestowed prizes by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Among the top 10, Taonga Ngoma, a 19-year-old Zambian, who was described as "passionate, vibrant and determined" was noted for her work with orphans and at-risk youth. Her efforts included renovating classrooms, organizing school seminars for girls and calling for the mass donations of learning materials and various sanitary products.

Other FALA winners included: Dahaba Daniel Sakoh (Senegal); Yusuph Gasase (Tanzania); Mame Ya Mensah (Ghana); Godwin Egba (Nigeria); Ngassa Merlin (Cameroon); Chris Iyama (Nigeria); Lantante Duamangue (Niger); and, Deliwe Makata (Malawi).

As the evening proceeded, Pastor Chris prepared the multitudes of Christ Embassy partners for the final service of the year- the New Year Service with Pastor Chris. The highly esteemed Pastor Lanre Alabi opened the ceremony with a warm welcome. Top gospel artists from the Loveworld Music and Arts Ministry, then took to the stage to minister to the crowds with some gospel songs. Performances by music ministers Joe Praise, Testimony Jaga, CSO and Password were met with ecstatic praises from the global audience.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome took to the stage to declare the new word of the year as the Year of Lights. As he ushered in the year 2019, he addressed the teeming audience on the impact of this new cycle, saying that “This year, you are going to shine ever so brightly."

The event certainly marked the beginning of a new exciting year. Pastor Chris's declaration was met with joyous roars of excitement, a clear sign of readiness for the year 2019.

Adding to the importance of the meaning of the word 'light', he revealed the four different aspects, by stating that it "light is for illumination; light gives leadership; light gives empowerment; and, light is for signs and wonders."

As the festivities came to an end, the thousands in the audience joined in prayers, extolling all that they had witnessed from the eventful evening, thankful for the tremendous contribution of FALA to the advancement of sustainable development, an effort that is surely but slowly transforming the continent of Africa.

The Future African Leaders Foundation, though significant is simply one in a series of non-profit organizations created by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. These projects are a part of much greater effort to contribute to the advancement of self-sustainable development in third world countries, particularly in Africa.

The Future Africa Leaders' Foundation, is an organization established by the Christ Embassy president that aims to discover young promising leaders sprouting from the continent of Africa. These young individuals are working to educate, train and inform people in a range of industrial sectors that will ultimately decrease unemployment, relieve poverty and contribute to the advancement of economic sustainability.

These activists are handpicked by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome himself and are subsequently celebrated for their hard work and significant contribution to society.

The Future African Leaders' Awards, established in 2013, is responsible for several impressive young leaders. These select few have not only received a helpful financial prize but have also been granted many opportunities that allow them to extend their reach even further.

The Star Prize Winner of 2017, Naomi Ekpoki Onesenema was lauded for her outstanding work with children. A self-starter, Onesenema, founded her own NGO that has reached over 1300 children through her work. With donations and assistance from fellow supporters of the cause, the now FALF ambassador has helped pave the way to university for several hopeful youths.

Ekpoki is currently a motivational speaker and at the age of 21, has already spoken at two of the most prestigious institutions in the world; Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The young leader has been described as "an inspiration to everyone she meets. Ekpoki aspires to put an end to child poverty and put an end to out of school children." Other notable winners from past years who are also currently ambassadors for the Future African Lead Foundation have made great achievements.

The Loveworld leaders' philanthropic efforts are reflected in his countless initiatives that reach millions around the world. Just some of his projects include his Inner-City Mission, a movement that works to send children from the streets, back into schools, the Volunteer Medical Corps, a medical outreach program that provides medical care, relief, assistance, and sustainable health care solutions to communities who are in dire need, and annual 'Days of Service', a call to the public to "roll up their sleeves" and help out in the community, among others.

The year 2018, was previously declared by the Loveworld President as the Year of the Supernatural and was responsible for bringing the fruits to the millions of Loveworld citizens that extend throughout the world.

Amongst them; a milestone Rhapsody of Realities achievement in which over 1 billion Daily Devotionals were distributed around the world. The record-breaking accomplishment was announced at the recent IPPC, an annual convention that promotes and discusses the many exploits of Christ Embassy.

Other miracles witnessed by the LoveWorld citizens were the astronomical number of healings done as part of the Pastor Chris led Healing School, (Enter the Healing School with Pastor Chris) a ministry that heals fatal illnesses and agonizing ailments suffered by thousands who have exhausted all medical treatments. An unforgettable healing session was the miracle of baby Lindo, a 3-month-old infant who was rid of an incurable brain disease. A horrible affliction that caused the family endless pain. The baby was reported as completely healed and happier than ever.

