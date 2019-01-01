New year message: 2019 elections will not be do or die affair, Buhari tells Nigerians

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians not to approach the 2019 general elections with fear, saying it’s not a 'do or die' affair.

Buhari in his New Year message to the people of the country said,

“2019 Elections need not be do or die affair, and we should not approach that eventuality in a democracy with trepidation and mortal fear.”

“As I welcome you into 2019, I also reiterate my many promises and declarations that the general elections will be free, fair and credible.”

“Nigerians desire peace, security, prosperity, inclusiveness and infrastructural development, a nation they can be proud of, a country that can hold its own among the nations.”

He said he was happy to know “a large number of presidential candidates have committed to peace, and peace we shall have.”

Buhari used the occasion to urge opposition candidates and political parties to desist spreading falsehood for political gains in the election year.

“Those who continue to trumpet falsehood and negativity are on their own, fighting a losing battle.”

Buhari said Nigeria had become better since his election in 2015 and “those who are unbiased can see and appreciate the progress the country has made since 2015.”

“We are on this mission together, and I assure you of a firm commitment to the ideals of a safe, secure, fair, just and prosperous country,” Buhari said.

Buhari, who campaigned on three focal points of security, economy and fight against corruption in 2014, expressed optimism that his government will prevail its challenges since elected in 2015.

“We have had our challenges: security, economic, political, social. But we are resolved to combat and overcome them all.”

He said his administration is “resolved to build a country in which the resources are utilized for the benefit of the largest number, and not appropriated by a privileged few in their never ending quest to satisfy their greed.”