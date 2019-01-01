TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Pastor stabbed to death by his nephew during church service

By The Rainbow
A senior pastor at the Central  Assemblies  of God Church was stabbed to death during  church service  on Sunday.

The killing took place on Sunday, December 30, at Tema Community 4 in  Ghana . According to the local media, the deceased pastor identified as Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado was attacked while preparing to leave his office to the main church  auditorium  to preach as service was ongoing.

He was allegedly attacked by his nephew, Francis M. Nabegmado, who lived with him for some time. Dr Nabegmado was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment where he died hours later.

Francis M. Nabegmado has been arrested by the police for the gruesome murder. A  second  suspect has also been arrested and is being interrogated by the police.

The reason for the dastardly act remains unknown at the time of this report.


If you dont go to heaven dont blam Jesus
By: Angelo

