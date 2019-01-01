Pastor stabbed to death by his nephew during church service

A senior pastor at the Central Assemblies of God Church was stabbed to death during church service on Sunday.

The killing took place on Sunday, December 30, at Tema Community 4 in Ghana . According to the local media, the deceased pastor identified as Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado was attacked while preparing to leave his office to the main church auditorium to preach as service was ongoing.

He was allegedly attacked by his nephew, Francis M. Nabegmado, who lived with him for some time. Dr Nabegmado was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment where he died hours later.

Francis M. Nabegmado has been arrested by the police for the gruesome murder. A second suspect has also been arrested and is being interrogated by the police.

The reason for the dastardly act remains unknown at the time of this report.