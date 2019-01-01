Global Campaign To Provide Food For Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram

The reports are horrific. Nigerians soldiers are starving at the Boko Haram battlefront. They are not given kits, helmets, good working weapons and worse yet, they have no food and have to scavenge to eat. We must support our soldiers who are dying in our defense.

Reports of corruption in the Nigerian military have been blamed for the starvation of our troops and this has not changed despite months of reporting and videos of soldiers complaining. Rather when soldiers protest they are court-martialed and silenced.

We cannot leave our gallant men to keep dying this way.

ENDS.ng is a registered NGO and we have supported soldiers and the CivilianJTF over the years.

See a letter of appreciation from the Civilian-JTF that was given to us in honor of our unique assistance: Letter of Appreciation from Borno Civilian-JTF (Click for letter)

We solicit your donations which we will use to purchase and provide food for our troops in suit with other NGOs and world bodies to assist with logistics.

Support our troops. They have nowhere else to turn!

