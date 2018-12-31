Agbaje Rejoices With Lagosians, Urges Them To Keep Hope Alive

Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, has called on Lagosians not to despair, but to hope for the very best as the year ends. Agbaje, who described hope as an essential life tool, especially in these perilous times, said Lagosians must remain strong despite all the challenges of today because tomorrow will be better under his watch.

In his New Year message, the PDP candidate who also called for unity, stated that his optimism comes from the fact that Lagos State is ready for the needed change and freedom from the government of a few. According to him, he is the symbol of that change.

“This New Year offers us another opportunity for deep reflection. There could not have been a better time than now to take the right steps because we can actually determine where we want to be next year by the choices we make in the forth-coming 2019 governorship election which is some weeks away.

“After all, we are all in agreement that Lagos State is under-developed by forces that are not only arrogant, but also unaccountable. There is no doubt about Lagos State’s capacity, potential, size, endowment, location and other opportunities. But we are stunted by inefficiency occasioned by poor leadership. So, it is not surprising that we have not made corresponding progress since 1999.

“But all hope is not lost. This message of hope is what I bring to every person living in Lagos State. This New Year is unique because it offers us a good opportunity to bring about that change that we seek. We cannot achieve good health services, create that superb policy on education, initiate social services and empowerment, make Lagos the hub of tourism in Nigeria, manage our waste and the scandalous traffic condition, lift the vulnerable and create that Lagos of our dream by sitting on the fence.

“So, we must all get involved. Our party has offered alternatives and we know that we are capable of taking a quantum leap in almost every sphere of our life currently yearning for attention.

“Please, do not be deceived, we have all it takes to turn around our economy and we are determined to deliver on all our promises. Those serving you today are not working for you; they are only interested in servicing the godfathers and other interests that have arrested our development.

“This New Year, we shall break the jinx, by the grace of God and with your support. We must also resolve in 2019 to vote for the right people with the mind-set and temperament to move Lagos State from where it is now to where it should be. It is shameful that we are still battling with rudimentary existential issues despite our endowments as the most viable state in Nigeria. This is unacceptable.

“Therefore, as we campaign, please engage us on the real issues. Ask us how we plan to improve your life in the next four years. And for those who have served you in the last 19 years, ask them what they did with all the resources that came their way. Enjoy your holiday and have a prosperous New Year”.