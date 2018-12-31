PDP advises President Buhari "Keep Your New Year Message"

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to address Nigerians on New Year’s day.

According to a statement by the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO), President Buhari should not bother with any New Year Message as he has nothing to offer Nigerians.

“PPCO insists the message will be a rehash of fake promises which had been foisted on Nigerians since December 2015,” it said in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The PPCO says President Buhari has already admitted failure in governance, that he has no solutions and as such will only dwell on fictitious claims and cosmetic patriotism, in an effort to sway Nigerians and divert their attention from his failures and insensitivity to their problems.”

The party said it considered the New Year message as “a ritual” that must be must fulfiled and advised the President to use the occasion to provide answers to some allegations of corruptions against some purported members of his family.

“No New Year message would be more apt than Mr President explaining how his family members came about the sum of N1.032 trillion for this scandalous acquisition,” the PDP alleged.

It also asked the President to use his New Year message to respond to other allegations of certificate forgery, looting, and diversion of repatriated funds.

While the government has since denied the allegations, the opposition party challenged the President to use the occasion to provide answers for the allegations of false performance claims in his 2019 budget speech.

The PDP alleged, “President Buhari must not continue to play the saint when his administration has skeletons in its cupboard.”

“He must provide answers to Nigerians. If not, he should not bother sending any New Year message as the nation has moved beyond mere rhetoric, blame game and false promises, which have been the hallmarks of his administration.”