Notorious Zamfra Kidnappers/Bandits Responsible For Kidnapping Of Zamfra Teenage Female Twins Arrested And Paraded
Parade Of Vicious And Notorious Kidnap For Ransom, Bandits And Armed Robbery Gang Responsible For The Recent Kidnapping Of A Teenage Female Twins And Several Other Victims, Armed Robberies And Cattle Rustling Cases In Zamfara State.
SUSPECTS
i. Nafiu Usman 28yrs a.k.a Baba Doctor, native of Wanke village in Gusau LGA - Sectional Leader
ii. Ma'aruf Usman of Wanari Village in Zurmi LGA
iii. Inusa Usman 40yrs native of Zurmi LGA
iv. Awal Jibril 41yrs native of Mada LGA
v. Shehu Mohammed 55yrs
vi. Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim 35yrs
vii. Ibrahim Sani 45yrs
viii. Kabiru Usman 30yrs
ix. Bala Garba 60yrs
x. Maigari Labbo 56yrs
xi. Mohammed Abdullahi Aramako 31yrs
xii. Salisu Mamman Wadatau 38yrs of Danjibga LGA the major informant of the Gang
EXHIBITS
i. Six (6) AK47 Rifles
ii. Four (4) Magazines,
iii. Thirty Four (34) AK47 live ammunition
iv. Four (4) Swords
Consequent on the Kidnap of one Hassana Bala 'F' 18yrs and her twin sister, Hussaina Bala 'F' 18yrs on 21/10/18 in Dauran Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State when they went to distribute their wedding invitation cards to families and friends, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, directed a discrete investigation into the sudden disappearance of the Twins and bring perpetrators to justice.
2. The operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Led by DCP Abba Kyari carried out a discrete investigation into the matter and succeeded in the arrest of the above mentioned Twelve (12) suspects who were directly responsible for the kidnap of the Twins, Hassana Bala and Hussaina Bala on 21/10/18 in Dauran Village Zurmi LGA Zamfara.
3. The suspects were arrested in various criminal hideouts in Katsina and Zamfara States. They confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the Kidnapping of the Twins and several other armed robberies, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Zamfara State and environs.
4. The Suspects also admitted to the Intelligence Response Team that they collected the sum of Fifteen Million Naira (N15m) as ransom before releasing the twins and shared the money Five Hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) each.
5. Six (6) AK47 Rifles, Several Magazines, Thirty Four (34) AK47 live ammunition and Four (4) Swords were recovered from their possession. They will all be arraigned in Court on completion of Investigation.
Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA