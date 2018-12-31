2019: You are rising again!

This is your year of rising again! You have been pushed down. You were defeated, dethroned and dejected. You were rejected, wounded and mocked. Your hope, dreams and aspirations were dashed and trampled upon. And now you have totally given up. Listen something is now being done about that situation. Yes, you are getting up again! God is bringing you back. He is totally restoring you in the name of Jesus!

Lazarus was sick, he died, was buried and his body was already stinking. There was no hope, no life and no possibility that he would ever come back to life. And rightly too, when Jesus came around they gave him these facts, “Lazarus is already buried and must be stinking by now. Please, forget him.” All hope was gone. But the LORD insisted that they show him where he was buried. I also ask you the same today, where have you buried your hope? Where have you abandoned that your once fervent, dogged, cherished faith? Yes, the long time of trials, persecution and disappointments have systematically withered and extinguished them. But I know. I have also been there many times. There is nothing you go through that others do not experience.

You have totally lost hope that that business will bounce back, that that marriage, that relationship, that project, that ministry, your job, your health can be restored again. You have lost hope that that child will ever come? Where have you buried that hope? I am asking you.Tell me. Where?? Please, come and show it to the Master. Look at what happened in John Chapter eleven, “When Jesus came to where the man [Lazarus] was buried, and when he thus had spoken, he cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth! And he that was dead came forth, bound hand and foot with grave clothes. And his face was bound about with a napkin. Jesus said to them, ‘loose him and let him go!” Praise God!

Today, I command those things that have held you down to let you go in the mighty name of Jesus! I command those grave situations in your life to give way now! Come out of that grave. Come out of that bondage and be restored now!

Rev. Gabriel Agbo is the author of the book Power of Midnight Prayer and a minister with the Assemblies of God Nigeria. Tel: 08037113283. E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo