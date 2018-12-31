Nigeria will be better in 2019 -Ogunbiyi

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant in the last election in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has expressed optimism that Nigeria would rise above her current challenges in 2019.

Speaking through his Press Secretary, Ismail Afolabi, the insurance tycoon highlighted his expectations in 2019 and admonished Nigerians to be at peace with each other.

He charged Nigerians to make right choices in the coming year where new leaders would be elected into different political offices.

According to him, "the New Year would be worthwhile if Nigerians make oneness, peaceful coexistence and holistic decision-making priorities."

He prayed for the nation and thanked his teeming supporters, saying: "2018 has been an exceptional year. With your compassion and unwavering goodwill, you exceeded the boundaries of leaders and loyalists."

"We appreciate you and would like to keep this connection with more commitment and positivity in the coming year. God bless Nigeria. God bless Osun State. Happy new year."