"Avoid Extreme Politics", Umahi cautions Politicians.

The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has called on Nigerians to be more positive about Nigeria and avoid extreme politics as the country gets ready for

the 2019 general elections.

Governor Umahi in his New Year message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor acknowledged that the country went through

turbulent times in the year 2018 resulting in almost a near doubt about Nigeria and called for a newed belief in the country.

Umahi maintained that even as Nigerians approach the polls to elect their leaders in the new year, one thing should be paramount to

approach every election with every sense of brotherliness as elections are not wars and called for abolition of extreme politics among every political parties participating in the election.

The Governor further charged the Independent National Electoral

Commission, INEC and security agencies to renew their image by not only being independent and neutral but be seen to be independent and neutral in the coming general election, maintaining that the peace and unity of Nigeria in 2019 will be determined by the conduct of the 2019 general elections.