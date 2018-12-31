Vigilante Hunters Chase Out Boko Haram Terrorists From Buni-Gari... As Terrorists Retaliates Arrest and Killing of Members

Hundreds of armed suspected Boko Haram insurgents who invaded Buni- Yadi town of Gujba Local Government Area in Yobe state were finally Chased out of the town when some vigilante hunters engaged them in a fierce battle on Sunday.

A resident of the town, Musa Adamu, a petty trader who disclosed this to The Nigerian Voice on phone Monday from Damaturu Yobe state said that boko Haram insurgents actually invaded the town at about 5 pm, knowing that the troops were not on ground.

He added that at the time the insurgents launched the attack, the vigilante hunters succeeded in dislodging and chasing the Boko Haram insurgents out of the town.

Adamu further explained that despite the fact that the Boko Haram insurgents have been chased out of the Buni Yadi, most of the residents fled as the town is presently deserted.

According to him most of the people have fled to nearby vilages like Goneri, Buni-Gari and Damaturu axis for safety and fear that the Boko Haram insurgents might return and attack the town again.

It will be recalled tthat suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday had attacked Buni Yadi which is located about 4 kilometres to the 27 Task Force Brigade, and about 53 kilometres to Damaturu town, the state capital. The terrorists returned on Sunday evening and launched another attack making it the second attack this month, December 2018.

It was reported that the attack started around 6 pm on Saturday with sporadic gunshots from the Boko Haram insurgents, setting some houses on fire thereby making some residents to flee the town, hiding in nearby villages and bushes.

Another resident, Madu Kaka said that the attack was a reprisal to the killing of two boko Haram insurgents by a vigilante hunters’ group in the town of Buni Yadi which angered theTerrorits.

He added that after 10 days of the incident, 4 different boko Haram insurgents came to Buni Yadi town to forcefully take away a woman that they claimed to be a wife to one of them but were intercepted by the vigilante hunters group.

He said," The worst of it all is that the woman is married to a resident not the Boko Haram insurgents. So, the hunters resisted and stopped them from taking away the woman and ended up Killing 2 out of the 4Terrorists, arrested and handed over one of them to the military while the other one escaped."

"20 days after the incident, another set of boko Haram insurgents came and attacked the military that were in custody of their member and killed 8 soldiers at the military base,” Kaka said.

"With these incidences, many residents became scared and rumours spread that the Boko Haram insurgents were planning to return to attack the entire town. This is the reason why many people fled Buni Yadi before the invasion of the town by the Boko Haram insurgents," Kaka said.

It was however, gathered that over 2000 women, children and men from Buni Yadi have been displaced presently taking refuge outside the town in other surrounding towns and villages .