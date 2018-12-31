Troops Neutralise Three Female Suicide Bombers In Dikwa

Troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole on Sunday 30th December 2018, encountered and neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Headquarters Operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri in a statement Monday said the troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest at the scene of the encounter.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has further commended the troops for their successful exploits and encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.