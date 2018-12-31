Video Clip Of A Soldier Complaining Of Lack Weapons Not True Reflection Of Today's Reality
The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an old video clip circulating on the social media in which a supposedly soldier clad with an AK-47 rifle alleging lack of arms and ammunition, among other soldiers in a remote location walking.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, Army Headquarters Abuja in a statement Monday said this is not true, as the video was recorded in 2014 and therefore cannot be a true reflection of the present reality.
The public are please requested to discontenance the video clip.