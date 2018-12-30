TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | Obituaries

Mr Abayomi Ayeola, A Member Of House Of Reps Is Dead

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Mr Abayomi Ayeola, is dead.

Ayeola reportedly died at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos on Sunday after a brief illness.

The two-term lawmaker had clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress to contest for a third term in the 2019 general elections before his demise on Sunday.

Until his death, he was the leader of the Lagos State caucus in the House.


seek ye bread for the soul, for that of the flesh shall be vanity.
By: kwaku baafi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists