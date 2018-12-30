New Year: Ooni Charges Christians, Wants Government To End Boko Harram, Commiserates With Military & Families

Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II Has commiserated with Nigerian military command over the death of their gallant officers who lost their lives while defending the country against Boko harram attacks and other terrorist activities, saying the Federal Government of Nigeria must in 2019 put a final end to the Boko Harram menace which has ravaged Northern part of Nigeria, causing gruesome death of innocent citizens of the country.

He also admonished Muslims and Christians to in the new year 2019 imbibe the spirit of humble repentance before God and mutual forgiveness within and between communities.

Ooni Ogunwusi said this in his end of the year message released to the press on Sunday by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare wishing Christians in Nigeria a merry Christmas and charging them to continue upholding the Jesus Christ's legacy of peace and love for the enhancement of national unity.

He noted that Christians have remained spiritually steadfast in their determination for a greater Nigeria as they have through prayers and fellowships unaguably made colosal sacrifices to the nation building for political stabilty, national security and socio-economic development.

He expressed hopes that they will keep upholding the national patriotism and peaceful coexistence with practitioners of other religous doctrines as human beings serve the same God, even though through different doctrines.

"Arole Oodua'Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II says Merry Christmas to all the Christians globally, he gives glory to the Almighty Olodumare(God) for the successful end of year 2018 and he enjoins Muslims and Christians in the country to in the new year 2019 imbibe the spirit of humble repentance before God and mutual forgiveness between one another and amongst different tendencies"

"Baba Ooni is very unhappy about the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians and destruction of properties especially perpetrated by Boko Harram insurgents and other enemies of peaceful coexistence in the country. He hereby calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria to make 2019 a remarkable year which sees to the final end of this urgly menace"

"He sends his commiseration to the military command on their gallant officers who fell at the battle feilds against the insurgents who are bent on destroying the country. He prays particularly for their departed souls and wishes their respective families fortitude to bear the aftermath."

Ooni, the Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Naigeria also in the statement paid tributes to the late Former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Sheu Shagari and late Professor Sophie Oluwole, describing them as great assets to the country and Africa.

"We should rather celebrate their glorious exit because they both lived for the people.

"The late President Sheu Shagari was a foremost Nationalist, detribalized elderstatesman and an epitome of commitment in the public service who had meritorously served this country in various capacties from 1954 either as a parliamentarian or cabinet minister before eventually serving as the first executive president of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983." Ooni said.

"Professor Sophie Oluwole was the first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy in Nigeria and a practitioner of Yoruba philosophy

"She was on my entourage to Brazil about six months ago to hold meetings with several Afro-Brazilian groups with a view to connecting them with their African roots.

"She will be greatly missed by the Yoruba race and all the indigenous Africans who have immensely benefitted from her selfless service in promoting African Philosophy Yoruba Traditional arts." Ooni said.

He concluded his message praying for a New Year(2019) of peaceful elections, more dividends of democracy, greater socio-economic stability and a more peaceful society in which the sanctity and dignity of human life is upheld by all.