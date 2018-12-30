President Buhari Visits Sokoto, Pays Condolence Visit To Late Former President Shagari Family

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to immortalise the country’s first executive president, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who passed away Friday December 28, 2018, aged 93.

This promise was made in Sokoto on Sunday by the president while paying a condolence visit to the Shagari family.

In a letter to the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, read by the governor at the event, the President stated:

“I received the very sad news of the passing away of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This, indeed, is a grievous loss, which will be felt throughout Nigeria, irrespective of any difference. The late Alhaji Shagari was a landmark figure being virtually our last link to the post-independence government of Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa , and the first elected Executive President of Nigeria.

“Please convey to his immediate family, the government and the people of Sokoto State my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of this great statesman.

“The Federal Government will in due course institute a suitable memorial to the late former President”.

President Buhari visits Sokoto State on a condolence visit to the family of Late President Shehu Shagari on 30th Dec 2018