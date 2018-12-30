Buhari Is A Yahoo Yahoo 419 President; Like PDP, APC Cannot Defeat Terror In Nigeria

To campaign on a promise of being prepared and able to defeat Boko Haram terror and then after victory, to resort to lies in claim of success, is blatant fraud. In this regard, President Muhammadu Buhari is a fraudster just like the infamous Yahoo Yahoo 419 fraudsters Nigeria is notorious for.

After totally failing to defeat Boko Haram, Buhari's "Next Level" campaigns for another term are evil and unconscionable. This is totally selfish and unethical. Buhari has no empathy for the dying and dead soldiers and civilians across Nigeria.

Like PDP, APC will never defeat terror in Nigeria. Rather terror continues unchanged across the nation in the form of Boko Haram, Fulani-linked herder marauders, armed robbery, nondescript bandits and all other sorts, keeping Nigeria the most terrorized nation on earth. He should have resigned even before the elections as happens in all civilized nations..

The reasons PDP and APC can never defeat Boko Haram are quite straight-forward: corruption and sympathy for terrorists.

Wars on terror are a cash-cow for the military, state governments and the presidency. National security funds and state security votes are kept secret and remain an impetus for wars and insecurity to persist.

Terror can never end till sympathy and collaboration stops with the sponsors of the terror. Previous PDP administrations never arrested and prosecuted political sponsors of Boko Haram. Likewise under Buhari, Namadina Sambo and Ali Ndume, accused of partnership with Boko Haram were taken off the hook with Ndume even remaining a leader at the national assembly. Several local government councillors and chairmen arrested for harboring Boko Haram terrorists have since been released.

Boko Haram terrorists are continuously released in illegal swap deals, shortened sentences from the courts, via an illegal amnesty and sometimes as reported by soldiers on the battle-front– simply on "orders from above." Unlike as happens in Cameroon and Kenya, in Nigeria terrorists are never sentenced to death as stipulated by the law.

The Nigerian military under corrupt leadership continues to leave military vehicles and ammunition for the terrorists' use as it loses in attacks on its battalions. This practice of transferring Nigeria's arms, ammunition and military vehicles to terrorists, by deliberately leaving military bases unable to defend themselves with ground and air defense, has been the way of the the destroyed military under PDP and now the APC. Thus Boko Haram receives weaponry from the Nigerian government and money to recruit soldiers also from the Nigerian government as it continues to negotiate with terrorists.

Without a total and monitored overhaul of Nigeria's entire security apparatus, Boko Haram and all terror in Nigeria will never end.

The Buhari administration has no comprehensive strategy to defeat terror and nor does former Vice President Atiku Abubakar under whose first stint at the presidency, MEND and Boko haram terror first came into being. Can someone show Atiku's strategy against terror? Rather the APC and previous PDP administrations stand accused of directly engaging in state-perpetrator terror on the citizenry with massacres like the Obasanjo-Atiku Odi and Zaki Biam incidents which led to over 3000 deaths and the recent Onitsha, Zaria and Abuja massacres with secret midnight mass burials of hundreds of Nigerians.

Those accused of terror can never be held account to end terror.

It is time for Nigeria to be radically taken over.

Nigerian civilians and soldiers must rise up for a radical change in the leadership of the nation or continue to lose the lives of its soldiers and civilians without care and national record. When we die the government will not even acknowledge our deaths and give an accurate list of our names, but will say "only 7 of us died."

May the All-Mighty grant us a miraculous way out of the evil of wicked leadership.

Dr. Perry Brimah