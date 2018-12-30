Anambra Mortuary Fire: Over 50 Corpses Burnt ‘Beyond Recognition’ In Anambra Mortuary (PHOTOS)

As Police Promises Probe Of Burning Of Corpses In Mortuary Fire

About 50 corpses were burnt beyond recognition in a fire incident which occurred at the mortuary section of a general hospital in Anambra State, police say.

The event occurred at the mortuary section of the General Hospital Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

In a statement to The Trent, Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, said that a police patrol team led by DPO Nimo Division CSP Egu Benjamin rushed to the scene and cordoned off the Area to prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation to loot and contacted the state’s Fire Service Department who arrived the scene and put off the fire with the help of local volunteers.

According to Mr. Mohammed, “the fire has caused extensive damage in the building as almost all the corpses at the mortuary were burnt beyond recognition”.

The police say that the cause of the fire remains unknown but the case is under investigation to unravel the cause of the fire incident.

