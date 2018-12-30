President Buhari Eulogizes Shagari Again, Directs Flags To Fly At Half-mast For 3 Days

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute once again to the late President Shehu Shagari, directing that flags should fly at half-mast in military and para-military formations, as well as public buildings for three days, starting from Sunday, December 30, 2018.

In a statement he personally signed, President Buhari declared: "The late President represented almost the last link with the government of our Founding Fathers under Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. He was also the first elected President of Nigeria.

"The late Alhaji Shagari was a man of many parts: teacher, local authority administrator, politician, minister, and finally President. He served his country with dedication and moderation.

"Over the years, through interaction at the Council of State, he and I came to understand and appreciate each other, whatever the differences we may have had in the past.

"On behalf of the Federal Government, myself and family, I send my condolences to the people of Nigeria, particularly to the late President's family and the Government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace."

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)