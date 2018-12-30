Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki - Where your neighbor is likely a celebrity!

Richmond Gate Estate by Haven Homes in Lekki is rightfully best described as the ‘Beverley Hills’ in Lagos. Recently, neighbors atthe Estatebuilt by the Nigerian’ leading Lifestyle connoisseur, Haven Homes held their Christmas party.The annual event was organized by the estate’s residents association to promote friendship.

The grand event was anchored by MC Pencil and performances were led by celebrity co- residents like 2face, Ay Comedian, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, Banky W among others.Tiwa Savage thrilled her neighbors’ kids at the Children’s party held earlier in the day.

The chairman of the Association, Mr. Afolabi Oke, explained that in an estate where many residents are top celebrities and VIPs who have excelled in renowned industries, it was important to create a night of music, jokes and entertainment to crown the year.

Managing Director Haven Homes, TayoSonuga, disclosed that the company’ goal is to create a luxurious, peaceful and safe environment where celebs, VIPs, expatriates and other influential members of the society can live peacefully and cohabit peaceably with their neighbors. That is what we have currently at Richmond Gate Estate.

He added that, ‘our estates are designed to give comfort that is devoid of status but is also very affordable by all who desire the serene atmosphere all round’. Sonuga further revealed that Haven Homes was the developer that pioneered the spectacular contemporary designs that have now dotted the capital’s landscape.

‘We specialize in creating homes that model after the rich, luxurious, western aristocratic homes previously only seen in movies, very obvious reason why our celebrities are at home here with Haven Homes’ he said.

Ayo Makun, aka Ay comedian, who recently moved into his second home he bought within Richmond Gate Estate noted that his heart knows no bound seating and chatting with his neighbors in an environment that is homely without rattling and bustling afterworking hard all day.

He enjoined more Nigerians to come join the train as they are building an inclusive environment that will impact individual and contribute to economic and social development.

2Face, aka 2Baba was also present with his lovely wife, Annie. 2Face couldn’t find words to describe his peace and joy for having found such a tranquil and friendly estate to live with his family.

Banky W confirmed he has joined the growing list of celebrities finding haven at Richmond Gate Estate and he also used the occasion to enjoin the residents of the need to come out and vote with their consciences at the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

Haven Homes is the Real Estate subsidiary of Haven Global Resources Ltd, a firm registered as a limited liability company in Nigeria have been building affordable luxury residential homes since 2006 and have won multiple awards.