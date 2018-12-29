Bola Ajibola Mourns Shehu Shagari's Death

Former Judge of the International Court of Justice, His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola has expressed deep commiseration over the death of the former president of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari who passed on at the age of 90.

This was contained in a statement from his Gbadela Chambers in Abeokuta by his media aide, Idris Katib.

Commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, Sokoto State Government and family members of the demised statesman,Ajibola described the late Shehu Shagari as an incorruptible leader and a man of peace.

Ajibola noted that "after the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari was toppled by the military in 1983,as the Attorney-general and Minister of Justice, I was charged with the responsibility of fishing out those who had used their offices to perpetuate corruption and embezzlement of public funds.The late President Shehu Shagari was not spared of the critical examining by the succeeding regime.

"I went home with deluge of files of the former president Shagari but took cognizance of the fact that there must be at least 51% evidence of culpability before any conclusion of guilt could be drawn."

According to Ajibola, having studied the "mounthill" of documents for one full week, day and night, it was found out that former President Shehu Shagari was not close to any corrupt practice such as embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds. Pronto, the case was dismissed while Alhaji Shehu Shagari was exonerated of corruption.

Ajibola added that his Crescent University, Abeokuta also honoured the late former president with Doctor of Science Honoris Causa along with other eminent Nigerians in 2011in recognition of his contributions to national development.

Ajibola prayed for the repose of the soul of late President Shehu Shagari.