Army Flags Off Operation Python Dance III in North East

The Nigerian Army has again flagged off "Exercise Python Dance III" in the North Eastern part of Nigeria similar to that of Operation Python Dance I a nd II in the southern part of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai stated this Friday at a press conference with journalists held at the Theater Command Headquarters Operation Lafiya Dole,, Maimalarn Maiduguri.

He said "I am delighted to be in Maiduguri today to flag off Exercise EGWU EKE III. "EGWU EKE" is an Igbo phrase meaning, "Python Dance". Exercise EGWU EKE I and II took place in year 2016 and 2017 respectively in the South Eastern region of our country.

"It yielded positive results in check mating the security challenges being witnessed in the region then. EGWU EKE III is significant because for the first time, it will be conducted simultaneously across the country.

"It is also a reassurance of the resolve of the NA and indeed the entire armed forces of Nigeria as well as other secuirty agencies to ensure that law and order is maintained as we approach the forthcoming 2019 general election," Buratai said.

Represented by the Chief of Training and Operations NA, Major General Lamidi Adeosun, he assured that the NA will continue to conduct internal security opeartions in conducting criminality and other security challenges in the country in line with its constitutional mandate of milutary Aid to Civil Authority

"As to build up to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum, an upsurge of security challenge such as stock piling of arms by criminal groups, formation of ethnic militias and violence induced by political activities has been observed.

He further noted that these challenges coupled with other security threats across the country such as terrorism, militancy, kidnappling and banditry portend that dissident groups and criminal elements could cash in on the situation to perpetrate large scale violence before during and after the 2019 general elections.

"Drawing from my vision, "to have a profeasionaally Response NA in the discharge of its constitutional role" , the NA troops need to be prepared and equivalent with required skills in order to professionally and effectively respond to these challenges and security threats in collaboration with Nigerian Police and other para- military organizations.

"The successes recorded so far in all conducted Nigerian Army level exercises is in fulfilling both training and operations objectives of the Nigerian Army. I also believe Exercise EGWU EKE III with its mandate of combating the upsurge of security challenges as we approach the 2019 general election will be a success," Buratai said.

The COAS called on the people of Nigeria to provide the NA officers and soldiers both men and women in uniform with adequate support especially timely information to enable them deliver on the mandate of Exercise "EKE III".

He also reaffitmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in country while flagging off the exercise EGWU EKE III which will be conducted across the six Geo political zones of the country from 1st January to 28th February 2019.

Buratai further explained that "Baga is not in the hand of the Boko Haram insurgents as speculated but they contested to take over Baga but could not succeed. Baga is still under the control of the Nigerian Army... Says COAS at a press conference with journalists in Maiduguri Friday held at the Theater Command Headquarters Operation Lafiya Dole