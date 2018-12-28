Former President Shehu Shagari is dead

Senator Saraki Mourns

Ahaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR a Second Republic President, is dead.

Shagari reportedly died at the National Hospital Abuja on Friday after a brief illness.

The former president died at the age of 93.

His demise was announced on Twitter by both the governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwa and the former president’s grandson, Bello Shagari.

The governor wrote: “I regret to announce the death of former President Shagari who just passed away at National Hospital Abuja.”

I regret to Announce the death of former President Shehu Shagari who just passed away at National Hospital Abuja. May his Soul Rest in Peace. 328

I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja. 667

Inalilahi wa inailehi Rajiun.

My family and I join the entire nation to mourn the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who led our nation during the Second Republic. pic.twitter.com/530J4kn9eS — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 28, 2018

Similarly, Bello wrote, "I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja."