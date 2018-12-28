Future Africa Leaders' to be Recognized by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome led will soon honour a select group of individuals at the annual Future Africa Leaders' Awards (FALA).

The Future Africa Leaders 'Foundation, an initiative created by the president of Loveworld consists of an array of promising young African leaders and activists who are pushing for major social and economic change.

Every year, a select number of young African leaders make it to the Future Africa Leaders' Awards (FALA), out of the several nominees, one emerges as the 'Star Prize' winner and is awarded a financial grant, as well as the title of FALF Ambassador. The winner is honoured and commended by the Christ Embassy founder, Pastor Chris , and awarded opportunities to impact even further on communities in need. The runners-up also receive a small grant as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

FALF, now in its 6th year has produced many young African leaders who are now steering the continent of Africa into a more positive future.

The Growth Initiative Award (GIA) is another program that has stemmed from the efforts of Pastor Chris and his involvement with youth-related projects. The GIA has helped over 1 million young African individuals create a range of humanitarian ventures.

Emmanuella Dione, one of the participants in the Growth Initiative Award, has spearheaded a number of successful projects based in Kumba, a city in the southwestern region of Cameroon. His projects are all in line with the UN-created blueprint for the social and economic advancement of developing countries in Africa, called the 'Sustainable Development Goals' (SDG's)

Dione has set up 150 training centers that cater to young people with varying levels of education. These centers train people in many different fields, among them agriculture, waste management, tailoring, and welding. His efforts have positively influenced over 5000 youths.

Joel Tiago, a former winner of the 2016 Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF) and now Ambassador of FALF recently launched the Growth Initiative Award (GIA) on TV Zimbo, "the first and largest private Television Station in Angola that reaches over 9.5 million viewers."

In it, he discussed the GIA and how it is inspiring, together with the participation of youths aged between 16 and 29 several projects that promote sustainable development. These activities are resulting in a prosperous Angola.

Quoting the pioneer of FALF, Rev. (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome DSc. DD, he said, “If we don't do anything today and expect the government to do everything, we will be victims of the society."

Many more notable ambassadors have come out FALF, for example, 2014 Star Prize Winner, Lotan Salapie. Salapie represented the organization at the United Nations Africa Youth Conference in Nairobi, Kenya. The conference consisted of 350 African youths who gathered to share ideas and discuss the problems that affect the African youth of today.

He addressed a number of issues, such as feminism and the role that men play in the advancement of gender equality, he also made a special mention about Pastor Chris and his involvement in these grass-roots initiatives. He went further on to elaborate how Pastor Chris is impacting young Africans from "all walks of life" through the FALF efforts.

Another worthy mention is the 2017 Star Prize winner, Naomi Epoki and ambassador of FALF. She made a recent appearance in a meeting between the United Nations and the European Union. There she discussed a number of pertinent issues that affect the youth today, such as death penalty, poverty, and the rights to legal Representation at the UN ECOSOC Chamber.

She also expressed ideas relating to peace-building and how to enhance education, emphasizing the need to make it accessible to all, particularly in Nigeria. Epoki also received the opportunity to speak in two of the most prestigious universities in America, and even the world, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). There she spoke about education activism and her humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

These outstanding African leaders are transforming Africa with their actions contributing to a new and prosperous continent that are in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. It is safe to say, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, together with his growing team of budding young talent are building an Africa for everyone.

As the Grand Award Event approaches, the Nomination Show will take place on December 26th, 2018 by 6 pm GMT + 1 and will reveal the exemplary leaders who will be eligible for a grant. The show will be aired live on CeFlix and all Loveworld Networks (Loveworld Plus, Loveworld SAT, Loveworld TV, Loveworld USA), all of which are also available on mobile apps.

The main award ceremony will take place on December 31st at the New Year's Eve Event, where Pastor Chris will be awarding the winners. To learn more about the activities of the Future Africa Leaders' Foundation and how young people are transforming Africa, visit the website, www.futureafricaleadersfoundation.org