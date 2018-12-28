Boko Haram resurgence: Borno Governor calls emergency extra ordinary security meeting with diverse groups, institutions

In his continued multidimensional response to resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in parts of Borno State, Governor Kashim Shettima has called an emergency extraordinary security meeting in Maiduguri ‎to be attended by heads of security establishments, leadership of the Civilian JTF and hunters, traditional rulers, Borno elders, all three Senators, 10 members of House of reps and 28 state assembly, selected chairmen and commissioners from local government areas affected by recent attacks, leadership of the University of Maiduguri and selected tertiary institutions, chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Council of women societies and the Nigerian Legion in Borno State.

Governor Shettima's spokesman, Isa Gusau, who announced this in a statement issued on Friday, said the meeting will hold at 4pm on Monday at the government house in Maiduguri.

The statement said during the meeting, participants will review the situation in view of recent developments, make suggestions and come up with a resolution that will in writing be delivered to President Buhari by a delegation, as soon as possible while the state government and other institutions that may be concerned by some aspects of the resolutions, will take necessary and immediate actions.

In the meantime, Governor Kashim Shettima has continually approved government measures ‎to support the fight against the insurgents and to contain humanitarian needs of fellow citizens who are unfortunately affected by recent attacks.

While Governor Shettima commiserates with all victims, he is assuring the good people of Borno State that his administration is deploying every available means to compliment the efforts of the Federal government.

Gusau recalled that Governor Kashim Shettima has on different occasions, including in recent weeks, met with President Muhammadu Buhari and other security stakeholders over matters of security in Borno State and the President has regularly proved his empathy, commitment and determination to end the Boko Haram crisis in order to create enabling environment for the aggressive rebuilding of destroyed communities, rehabilitation and resettlement of victims which the Borno government has been carrying since 2015.‎ Thousands of displaced victims from 14 local government areas were, without compulsion, returned to safe and rebuilt communities in which all key public services like water installations, hospitals, schools and livelihoods were restored.