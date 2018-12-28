Boko Haram Terrorists attack Nigerian Military base, seize weapons cache in Baga

Reports from several media outlets say Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked two military bases in northeast Nigeria, and briefly seized the headquarters of a multinational force comprising troops from Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

The calamitous group also sacked a naval base in Mile 3, some 5km from Baga. According to Al Jazeera the fighting around Baga continued on Friday morning.

“The fighters have surrounded Baga town for a number of hours, some are talking about 24 hours, and the battle is ongoing in that area. The army can only confirm that ‘yes, there’s been some fighting, but it has not lost control of this town of Baga’, which is a fishing community.

“Some residents who have fled the town are saying that Boko Haram fighters were deep inside the town. One particular resident was saying that they even led morning prayers this morning in Baga town.

“But the military is not giving many details, only confirming that one personnel was killed, and that they are on a search and rescue in certain areas, an indication that probably some of their soldiers have been dispersed by Boko Haram.

“We were told by a military source that operations in that area are ongoing.”

Nigerian Army Spokesman Sani Usman confirmed the attack, adding that one navy officer was killed.

“The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight” all night, he said adding that “the Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists.”

Credit: PSN