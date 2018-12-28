Reasons Why President Buhari Should Be In Jail

"I do not hold brief for anyone and I speak only for myself but permit me to say the following. If we insist on talking about who deserves to go to jail, I put it to you that the first candidate is President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is a man who played a key role in the northern officers revenge coup of July 29th 1966 in which 300 Igbo officers, a Yoruba military Governor and an Igbo Military Head of State were murdered in cold blood.

This is a man who committed some of the most heinous and bestial atrocities as a young officer during the Nigerian civil war.

This is a man that organised a bloody mutiny and armed insurecction against his own commander-in-chief and conspired with others to topple and remove a democratically-elected President in a military coup d'etat in 1983.

This is a man under whose watch as Minister of Petroleum 2.8 billion U.S. dollars was stolen in 1977. This is a man under whose watch as head of the Petroleum Trust Fund, hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars went missing in 1998.

This is a man under whose watch as President and Minister of Petroleum 25 billion U.S. dollars went missing from NNPC in 2018.

This is a man that has unleashed his army on Shiite Muslims and IPOB youths and thereby committed genocide, mass murder and ethnic and religious cleansing against his own people.

This is a man who has driven some of our most brilliant, insightful, courageous and enlightened sons and daughters into self-imposed exile out of fear and trepidation for their lives and liberty.

This is a man who believes that the lawful and legitimate expression of the natural desire for self-determination and freedom from ethnic and religious hatred and bondage is an act of treason.

This is a man who is incapable of understanding the meaning of the word "restructuring" let alone comprehend its utility, importance and expediency.

This is a man that cannot tolerate criricism or opposition and that is a living manifestation of Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin and Pol Pot all rolled into one.

This is a man under whose watch more innocent and defenceless Nigerians have been slaughtered by bloodthirsty ethnic and religious militias than at any other time in our history except during the civil war.

This is a man who has actively supported and encouraged the Fulani terrorist herdsmen to butcher their compatriots and steal their land.

This is a man under whose watch Boko Haram has been encouraged, supported, funded, strengthened and protected.

This is a man under whose watch a new Malian Fulani militia has risen and has terrorised and butchered the people of the north west.

This is a man under whose watch ISIS has taken firm root in our country, massacred hundreds of our people and conducted lethal terrorist operations in our shores.

This is a man under whose watch the Nigerian treasury has been pillaged, raped and utterly drained.

This is a man whose deep-seated and pathological hatred for people who do not share his Muslim faith and for people that are not from his Fulani tribe is legendry.

This is a man that has consistently insulted, maligned, demarketed and demeaned his own people before foreign leaders and foreign audiences more than any other.

This is a man that is sociopathic in all his ways, that suffers from low self esteem, whose real identitity we do not know and whose wife has attested to the fact that he is not in control of his faculties or his government.

This is a man who has defied court orders, locked up his perceived enemies, sought to jail his adversaries on politically motivated and false charges and labelled ALL his critics as being corrupt, inept and unfit to hold public office.

This is a man whose incompetence and ignorance knows no bounds and who has impoversished his people and made them the laughing stock of the entire world.

This is a man that has fought and sought to intimidate the legislature, the judiciary, the media and the Nigerian people and that seeks to impose his will on each and every Nigerian.

This is a man who will go down in history as the most brutal, insensitive, bitter, divisive, unforgiving, vicious, wicked and intransigent leader that Nigeria has ever known.

And finally this is a man who, if he is allowed to come back to power in 2019, will be the last President of a united Nigeria".