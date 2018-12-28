ABU Zaria Female Student Commits Suicide.....Blames Her Family

A 300 level student of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, ABU Aisha Omolola, has committed suicide in her apartment at Samaru area of Zaria.

According to the Vanguard, Aisha drank a bottle of insecticide on December 26, 2018, leaving a note where she stated the reason for her action. The university also confirmed this on their twitter handle.

The suicide note read: “Just like I said, If I am no more, please hold my family especially my mum and dad responsible. I have tried to be the best I can be, stayed away from them just because they blamed me for their mistakes and they can’t love, help and take care of me like their own.

“My mum has made life a living hell for me because she is bipolar and frustrated, accusing me of being a witch, and a cursed child even though my brother is responsible for my education and upkeep.

“The only thing she helps me with is my feeding money. I have gone out of my way to take care of my mum by giving her food and money but I still end up being her problems.

“My brother can’t stick to his promise anymore because he feels I am not his responsibility and I have my own family. I hope and believe that now that I am gone, It will bring them relief and happiness.

“I am so sorry Collins, I had to leave you this way, Maryam Olayemi you have been more than a bestie to me. I am also sorry to all my friends and well wishers, I love to be happy but I’m nothing but a broken child. I don’t believe in God anymore, because I can’t see my purpose anymore. I love you all so much.”