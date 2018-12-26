Suspected killers of ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh Have Been Arrested - Police

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested suspected killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.).

The suspects will be paraded at the headquarters of the NPF in Abuja on Thursday.

“We have made a breakthrough in the case and we’ve arrested suspects who will be paraded on Thursday,” a source told the Punch on Wednesday.

The former CDS was killed in the evening of December 18, 2018 while returning from his farm. His Tundra Toyota truck was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly.

Out of the three occupants of the vehicle, however, Badeh was the only one that was killed thereby fueling speculations that he was assassinated.