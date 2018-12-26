Ebonyi Federal Lawmaker mobilizes support for Atiku/Obi presidential ambition.

The member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal Constituency in the House of Representatives , Linus Abaa Okorie ,has enjoined his constituents and supporters to use the opportunity of the celebration of the birth of Jesus christ to preach to all Ebonyians especially in the hinterlands to support the election of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidentail candidate,Alhaji Atiku Abubabakar and his running mate,Mr.Peter Obi in the February 2019 presidential election.

Okorie who is the Ebonyi state Coordinator of Friends of Atiku(FOA) in a statement in Abakaliki on Monday said the former Vice President and the former Anambra governor were the only credible alternative to the bumbling All Progressives Congress (APC) led leadership in the country.

The experienced lawmaker decried what he described as " over three years of inactivity masked with deliberate falsehood and window-dressing by the APC federal government' and called on the people to vote out the APC during the polls.

He contended that for the nation to rediscover itself again and take its rightful place in the comity of nations , the likes of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Mr. peter Obi should be voted for in the forthcoming presidential election.

He noted that the duo posesed the leadership experience and the political will needed to get the nation working again.