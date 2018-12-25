TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | Poem

My Cocaine

By Remi Oyeyemi
Click for Full Image Size

Addicted, I am
To my darling Cocaine
Helpless I am
When it comes to her.

My beloved Cocaine
Defence, none do I have
Her onslaught against
Overpowered, I am.

"Just say no,"
So they all advise
But unable, I have been
To say 'No' or resist.

Thoughts of her
Merely melts me
Watery, I become
Like a soluble salt.

Sight of her
Her beauty, glowing
Innocuously, gleaning
Decapitating, more it is.

Her mere presence
Awesomeness, I feel
Kneecapped, I seem
Powerless, I am.

My darling Cocaine
A touch of her
Paradise, it sends
Seventh heaven, I find.

My sweet Cocaine
A touch by her
My marrow, it suffuses
My blood, it heats.

Dependent, I am
Devoted, I am
Obsessed, I am
Hooked, I am.

You, I have to have
For without you
Worthless, this life is
My sweet Cocaine.

From your bondage
Freedom, I want not
Liberty means nothing
Curse, liberation is.

The ecstasy of your yoke
The comfort of your captivity
Without, I cannot do
My darling Cocaine.

Please, on my knees I plead
Have you, let me
"Snuff" you, let me
My dear Cocaine.

Let go, I can't
Love you, I do
Helplessly, so
Infinitely, so.

My sweet baby
My dearest lover
My precious heart
My beautiful soul
My darling Cocaine.

Who art thou?
Thou, I knoweth
Thyself, thou knoweth
My Cocaine. My darling.

For you this Christmas from your own Remi Oyeyemi. I love you baby. My Cocaine.

©Remi Oyeyemi.


THE OWNER OF THE SOMETHING IS THE CHOPPER,BUT NOT THE HUNGARY MAN
By: THOMAS (B.B) PARIS-F

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists