My Cocaine
Addicted, I am
To my darling Cocaine
Helpless I am
When it comes to her.
My beloved Cocaine
Defence, none do I have
Her onslaught against
Overpowered, I am.
"Just say no,"
So they all advise
But unable, I have been
To say 'No' or resist.
Thoughts of her
Merely melts me
Watery, I become
Like a soluble salt.
Sight of her
Her beauty, glowing
Innocuously, gleaning
Decapitating, more it is.
Her mere presence
Awesomeness, I feel
Kneecapped, I seem
Powerless, I am.
My darling Cocaine
A touch of her
Paradise, it sends
Seventh heaven, I find.
My sweet Cocaine
A touch by her
My marrow, it suffuses
My blood, it heats.
Dependent, I am
Devoted, I am
Obsessed, I am
Hooked, I am.
You, I have to have
For without you
Worthless, this life is
My sweet Cocaine.
From your bondage
Freedom, I want not
Liberty means nothing
Curse, liberation is.
The ecstasy of your yoke
The comfort of your captivity
Without, I cannot do
My darling Cocaine.
Please, on my knees I plead
Have you, let me
"Snuff" you, let me
My dear Cocaine.
Let go, I can't
Love you, I do
Helplessly, so
Infinitely, so.
My sweet baby
My dearest lover
My precious heart
My beautiful soul
My darling Cocaine.
Who art thou?
Thou, I knoweth
Thyself, thou knoweth
My Cocaine. My darling.
For you this Christmas from your own Remi Oyeyemi. I love you baby. My Cocaine.
©Remi Oyeyemi.