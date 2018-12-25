Boko Haram kills Yobe State Governor’s ADC's Orderly, Ahmed Abba in Kukareta

Boko Haram insurgents, Monday evening attacked a military base in Kukareta village, a suburb of Damaturu, the capital of Yobe state, killing Inspector Ahmed Abba, Orderly to Zakari Deba, the ADC of Yobe State Governor.

One of the resident of the village who fled into the bush for safety, Bakura Modu told The Nigerian Voice on telephone conversation that “the Boko Haram insurgents came in and went straight to a military formation located in the village."

“However, no soldiers were around, possibly having received prior information of the advent of the Boko Haram insurgents…but we also saw a tick smoke from our hiding place.

"The boko Haram insurgents also went to the village’s clinic and later on set the facility ablaze.

The attack on the town has forced many locals into nearby bushes with some running into Damaturu," Bakura said.

It will be recalled that the Orderly was killed when the convoy he was with ran into the Boko Haram insurgents while some drivers turned back while other people dropped from their vehicles and started running for safety.

The Orderly, who was wearing his Police uniform, was sighted by the boko Haram insurgents who gunned him down.

This follows recent boko haram terrorits attacks in recent weeks in Azare axis of Gujba Local government), Buni Gari and Katarko villages all in Yobe State.